 Zee settles merger termination disputes with Sony, terminates $10 billion deal
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi
Zee settles merger termination disputes with Sony, terminates $10 billion deal

ByHT News Desk
Aug 27, 2024 02:51 PM IST

Zee Entertainment settles disputes with Sony over merger termination, shares jump 15% to ₹154.9 before settling at ₹147.7, up 10% from previous close.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises said that it has entered into an agreement to settle all disputes with Sony regarding the termination of merger. Following this, the media firm's share price jumped as much as 15 per cent today (August 27). Zee stock jumped to an intraday high of 154.9 and cooled off to 147.7 but was still up about 10 per cent from the previous close.

Zee Entertainment and Sony logos are displayed.
Zee Entertainment and Sony logos are displayed.

