Zee settles merger termination disputes with Sony, terminates $10 billion deal

Zee Entertainment Enterprises said that it has entered into an agreement to settle all disputes with Sony regarding the termination of merger. Following this, the media firm's share price jumped as much as 15 per cent today (August 27). Zee stock jumped to an intraday high of ₹154.9 and cooled off to ₹147.7 but was still up about 10 per cent from the previous close.

Zee Entertainment and Sony logos are displayed.