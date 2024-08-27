 Rekha Jhunjhunwala to earn ₹106 crore this week. Reason: Baazar Style Retail IPO - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rekha Jhunjhunwala to earn 106 crore this week. Reason: Baazar Style Retail IPO

ByHT News Desk
Aug 27, 2024 01:53 PM IST

Baazar Style Retail IPO opens August 30; Rekha Jhunjhunwala to offload 2.7 million shares.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of the ace investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is expected to earn approximately 106 crore by offloading her stake in fashion retailer Baazar Style Retail through the Initial Public Offering (IPO). Baazar Style Retail IPO is set to open for public subscription on August 30 and consists of a fresh issue of 3,804,627 shares and an offer for sale with promoters and investors offloading 17,652,320 shares with a face value of 5 each.

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is seen. Baazar Style Retail to use IPO proceeds for debt repayment and corporate purposes.
Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is seen. Baazar Style Retail to use IPO proceeds for debt repayment and corporate purposes.

Read more: Paytm shares up 3% after clarification on Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Sebi notice

Among investors selling shares is Rekha Jhunjhunwala, who owns 5,446,240 shares, representing a 7.69 per cent stake in the company. Through the issue, Rekha Jhunjhunwala plans to offload up to 2,723,120 equity shares as by selling these shares at the upper end of the IPO price band of 389, she will earn 105.92 crore.

Read more: Nithin Kamath warns of fake trading apps that are ‘too good to be true’: ‘Always remember…’

Among the other investors, Intensive Softshare is offloading 2,240,680 equity shares which is expected to generate around 87.16 crore from the transaction.

Baazar Style Retail IPO details

Read more: Apple's Made-in-India push may create 600,000 jobs, 70% for women: Report

Net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised by the company towards the prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and for general corporate purposes. Link Intime India is the registrar for the Baazar Style Retail IPO, while Axis Capital, Intensive Fiscal Services, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers of the public issue. The IPO will close on September 3.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Rekha Jhunjhunwala to earn 106 crore this week. Reason: Baazar Style Retail IPO
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On