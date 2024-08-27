Apple's Made-in-India push may create 600,000 jobs, 70% for women: Report

Apple’s push for India, as the tech giant drifts away from China, may result in more than 600,000 jobs owing to the iPhone maker’s local ecosystem, Economic Times reported. As per the report, the tech giant may add around 200,000 direct jobs by the end of the current financial year, with women making up over 70 per cent of the workforce. The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany.(AP)

Citing government projections, the report said that every direct job creates at least three indirect jobs, which could translate to 500,000 to 600,000 jobs overall.

This comes as Bloomberg News reported that Apple has begun training thousands of workers at its Tamil Nadu factory to produce the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max versions as close to the global debut as possible.

It was also reported that Apple plans to assemble the top-of-the-line Pro and Pro Max models of the upcoming iPhone 16 series in India for the first time through its partner Foxconn Technology Group.

Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu will soon start the new product introduction (NPI) process for the Pro models of iPhone 16 and enter the mass production stage, Moneycontrol earlier reported.

Apple has officially sent out invites for the launch of iPhone 16 series which comes with the tagline 'It's Glowtime'. The Apple event will be held on September 9 and the company is expected to unveil four models of iPhone 16.