Indian origin Kevan Parekh is Apple's new CFO: Who is he?

Apple announced that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Luca Maestri will transition from his current role on January 1, 2025. Following a planned succession, Kevan Parekh, Apple’s vice president of financial planning and analysis, will become Chief Financial Officer as well as join the executive team. Kevan Parekh has been at Apple for 11 years and currently leads Financial Planning and Analysis, G&A and Benefits Finance, Investor Relations, and Market Research.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “For more than a decade, Kevan has been an indispensable member of Apple’s finance leadership team, and he understands the company inside and out. His sharp intellect, wise judgment, and financial brilliance make him the perfect choice to be Apple’s next CFO.”

Luca Maestri was named Apple CFO in 2014 and during his tenure the company has more than doubled annual sales and net income and expanded its gross margin. Luca Maestri will continue to lead the Corporate Services teams, including information systems and technology, information security, and real estate and development.

Kevan Parekh joined Apple in finance and product marketing in 2013 after four years at Thomson Reuters. He previously worked at General Motors, including in overseas operations. He is an electrical engineer with a Bachelor’s of Science from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Before this, he led Worldwide Sales, Retail, and Marketing Finance and the financial support of Apple's Product Marketing, Internet Sales and Services, and Engineering teams.