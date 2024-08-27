iPhone 16 launch date: Apple confirms ‘glowtime’ event. What to expect?

Apple officially sent out invites for the launch of iPhone 16 series which comes with the tagline “Its Glowtime”. The special Apple event will be held on September 9 and the company is expected to unveil four new models of in the iPhone 16 series — iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple's iPhone 16 event to be livestreamed on September 9, showcasing new iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and software updates.

Focus in the event will also be on the Apple Intelligence features in the new iPhone 16 series which are expected to arrive later with a software update. It has been reported that Apple is likely to include a new Capture button to instantly shoot images or record videos from the camera app of iPhone 16 series which will be a physical capacitive button and have support for a force-sensitive half-press feature for actions.

What else can be expected from the Apple event?

Three new Apple Watch models are also expected as Apple may launch Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3 and a new affordable Apple Watch SE. Apple could also unveil the second-generation of AirPods Max and two new models of AirPods. Moreover, Apple will also confirm the rollout date of iOS 18 and other software updates for its devices at the event.

How to watch Apple iPhone 16 event

Apple will livestream the iPhone 16 event on its website, TV app, and YouTube channel on September 9 at 10.30 pm (IST).