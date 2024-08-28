Apple layoffs: Tech giant cuts 100 digital services jobs amid big AI moves

Apple eliminated about 100 jobs in its digital services group, with the biggest cuts affecting the team responsible for its Apple Books app and Apple Bookstore, Bloomberg News reported. The layoffs include some engineering roles and other services teams like the one that runs Apple News, the report said citing people in the know. The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany.(AP)

However, it was unclear how many employees Apple had in its services division. Apple had approximately 161,000 full-time equivalent employees as of September 30, 2023, as per its latest annual report.

Apple has been reorganizing teams amid shifting priorities, including to artificial intelligence. The company has previously suspended work on its next high-end Vision headset and shuttered a project to design and develop its own smartwatch displays earlier this year, it was reported.

This comes as Apple has been facing problems in China, its third-largest market, since last year, where sales declined 6.5% last quarter.