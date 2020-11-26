e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / On Delhi Chalo call, Haryana farmers set for faceoff with police at Karnal

On Delhi Chalo call, Haryana farmers set for faceoff with police at Karnal

Camp the night at Samana Bahu village, 25km from Karnal, while police rush reinforcements from other districts to stall their progress with barricades put up 5km from the town

chandigarh Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 09:37 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
(HT Photo)
         

A day after breaking past police barricades in Ambala and Kurukshetra, Haryana farmers, led by state Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni, will resume their Delhi Chalo march against the Centre’s farm laws after a night halt at Samana Bahu village, 25km from Karnal, on Thursday morning.

“We will resume the march to Delhi around 10am after breakfast,” BKU media incharge Rakesh Bains said even as farmers geared up in tractor-trolleys and cars with arrangements for food and shelter. He said the farmers were getting support from villagers and nearby gurdwaras were serving langar (at the community kitchen).

WILL NOT ALLOW FARMERS TO PROCEED: KARNAL SP

The Haryana Police have put up barricades at Karan Lake, 5km from Karnal town, to stop the farmers from proceeding.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said, “We have put up barricades and will ensure that the farmers don’t cross the barricades.”

Police personnel from nearby districts have also been deployed at Karnal.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the farmers will not be allowed to cross the barricades.

The farmer leader, however, expressed confidence that they will cross the barricades and reach Delhi. “We have already crossed two police barricades in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts. The police failed to stop us. We will reach Delhi,” said Charuni.

TRAFFIC ON KARNAL-DELHI HIGHWAY DIVERTED

Traffic on National Highway-44 was diverted from Nilokheri to Karnal even as thousands of vehicles were stuck in the jam for hours. “The traffic will remain diverted on Thursday to stop the movement of farmers,” the deputy commissioner said.

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Money laundering case: ED arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s close aide
Money laundering case: ED arrests Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s close aide
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
New Zealand MP’s Sanskrit oath goes viral: Watch the video
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In