On Delhi Chalo call, Haryana farmers set for faceoff with police at Karnal

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 09:37 IST

A day after breaking past police barricades in Ambala and Kurukshetra, Haryana farmers, led by state Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni, will resume their Delhi Chalo march against the Centre’s farm laws after a night halt at Samana Bahu village, 25km from Karnal, on Thursday morning.

“We will resume the march to Delhi around 10am after breakfast,” BKU media incharge Rakesh Bains said even as farmers geared up in tractor-trolleys and cars with arrangements for food and shelter. He said the farmers were getting support from villagers and nearby gurdwaras were serving langar (at the community kitchen).

WILL NOT ALLOW FARMERS TO PROCEED: KARNAL SP

The Haryana Police have put up barricades at Karan Lake, 5km from Karnal town, to stop the farmers from proceeding.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said, “We have put up barricades and will ensure that the farmers don’t cross the barricades.”

Police personnel from nearby districts have also been deployed at Karnal.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the farmers will not be allowed to cross the barricades.

The farmer leader, however, expressed confidence that they will cross the barricades and reach Delhi. “We have already crossed two police barricades in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts. The police failed to stop us. We will reach Delhi,” said Charuni.

TRAFFIC ON KARNAL-DELHI HIGHWAY DIVERTED

Traffic on National Highway-44 was diverted from Nilokheri to Karnal even as thousands of vehicles were stuck in the jam for hours. “The traffic will remain diverted on Thursday to stop the movement of farmers,” the deputy commissioner said.