Bengaluru civic body cleans up encroachments on popular Church Street, reclaims lake land: Report

In a determined effort to restore public spaces, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the local civic and administrative body governing Bengaluru city, launched a major encroachment removal operation on the popular Church Street in the East Zone on Friday. Under the supervision of East Zone Commissioner Snehal R, the initiative targeted footpath encroachments that have long hindered pedestrian movement, The New Indian Express reported. The recent crackdown involved clearing approximately one kilometre of the Church Street, where around 50 shops were found violating footpath regulations. (Archive)

For years, shop owners had displayed their goods across the pavements, affecting safety and accessibility. The recent crackdown involved clearing approximately one kilometre of the Church Street, where around 50 shops were found violating footpath regulations. With the presence of police and BBMP marshals to ensure order, the operation saw the deployment of over 20 workers along with two tippers and six tractors to seize illegally placed materials, the report noted.

READ | Bengaluru airport gears up for major upgrade with construction of new elevated taxiway: Report

Commissioner Snehal R spoke to the publication and highlighted health concerns associated with cooking on pavements and the dangers of using gas cylinders in public areas, saying that such practices pose risks of accidents. The encroachment not only compromised pedestrian safety but also disrupted the flow of traffic, prompting the BBMP to commit to more rigorous enforcement measures in the eastern zone.

In a related effort to reclaim public land, the BBMP's Lake Division also successfully cleared 2.5 guntas of encroached lake land at Kaggadasapura, the report added. Responding to community complaints, officials used bulldozers to dismantle illegal structures near the Muneshwara Temple.

READ | Bengaluru's Namma Metro Green Line extension to open by mid-October: Report

An assistant executive engineer stated that the reclaimed land, valued at over ₹2 crore, is now being fenced to prevent further encroachments. The BBMP is also coordinating with the Land Grabbing Prohibition Special Court to address permanent structures in the area, the publication further stated.