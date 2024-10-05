Menu Explore
Bengaluru's Namma Metro Green Line extension to open by mid-October: Report

ByYamini C S
Oct 05, 2024 07:48 AM IST

The Namma Metro Green Line's 3.7 km extension from Nagasandra to Madavara is set to open by mid-October, following CMRS approval.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which is responsible for the Namma Meyro in Bengaluru, has confirmed that the Green Line will soon see an extension between Nagasandra and Madavara, following approval from the Commissioner for Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). This approval marks a significant milestone, as it paves the way for the commencement of revenue services on this much-awaited stretch, The Hindu reported.

The new section, which faced years of delays, will enhance connectivity to key locations like the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.(PTI File Photo)
The new section, which faced years of delays, will enhance connectivity to key locations like the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre.(PTI File Photo)

The CMRS clearance came after a thorough inspection conducted on October 3, with officials assessing the new section in a single day. The inspection's successful completion has raised hopes that the long-pending extension along Tumakuru Road will be operational by as soon as mid-October, the report stated.

The newly approved section adds 3.7 kilometres to the Green Line, but the project faced significant delays, including a five-year postponement primarily due to land acquisition challenges near NICE Road and disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elevated extension includes three new stations: Manjunathnagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara. Once this section becomes operational, it is expected to enhance connectivity for commuters traveling to key destinations, most notably the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), which hosts major exhibitions and events, the publication noted.

With BMRCL’s prior commitment to start commercial operations in October, the recent approval signals that commuters who rely on this extension can soon enjoy improved metro access. The new stretch promises to ease travel on Tumakuru Road, offering a more efficient and comfortable commuting experience for residents and visitors alike.

It will also help in easing the infamous traffic congestions Bengaluru has become synonymous for.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
