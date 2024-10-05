Bengaluru airport gears up for major upgrade with construction of new elevated taxiway: Report

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is gearing up for a major upgrade with the introduction of a new elevated taxiway. Scheduled to begin construction in early 2025, this project promises to enhance aircraft movement and reduce waiting times significantly, the Moneycontrol reported. Bengaluru airport's new taxiway, which will span approximately 1.4 kilometres and feature two parallel paths, will connect the existing North and South runways. (File)

ALSO READ | Over 1,000 people fall ill in two Karnataka villages after drinking contaminated water

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates and manages the airport, spoke to the publication and said the design for the western cross-field taxiway is nearly finalized, with contractor discussions underway. The new taxiway, which will span approximately 1.4 kilometres and feature two parallel paths, will connect the existing North and South runways. This upgrade will accommodate larger aircraft, including the Airbus A380 and Boeing 777, the report noted.

ALSO READ | Why Maldives President Muizzu is headed to Bengaluru next week

The elevated taxiways will also intersect important city-side roads, such as the North Cargo Road and the proposed metro corridor, facilitating smoother operations and commute options. A BIAL official said this infrastructure will streamline airfield circulation and reduce fuel consumption by shortening taxi times.

In addition to the taxiway improvements, BIAL is also tackling seasonal disruptions. With winter approaching, the airport is prepared to minimize fog-related flight delays, the publication stated. The North runway has been upgraded for low-visibility take-offs, allowing simultaneous operations on both runways under poor weather conditions. This change will significantly increase the airport's capacity from 22 to 60 air traffic movements per hour during low visibility.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's Namma Metro Green Line extension to open by mid-October: Report

BIAL aims to complete the civil works for the North runway by the end of December 2024, enabling full-day operations with the enhanced capacity. The upgrades are expected to alleviate passenger inconvenience, making travel through Bengaluru more efficient than ever.