Monday, Jun 10, 2024
Bengaluru grapples with over 2,000 road accidents till May, traffic violations soar: Report

ByYamini C S
Jun 10, 2024 05:42 PM IST

Bengaluru sees over 2,000 road accidents reported by May. Traffic violations hit a record high, with reckless driving and over-speeding as major concerns.

Bengaluru has witnessed over 2,000 road accidents by May, as per the latest data from the Bengaluru Traffic Police, as accessed by Bangalore Mirror.

A traffic jam in Bengaluru. (ANI)
A traffic jam in Bengaluru. (ANI)

Out of these incidents, 368 proved fatal and 1,672 were non-fatal, resulting in 376 deaths and 1,736 injuries, according to police records, said the report.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police's 2024 Violations Data reveals a staggering 39,10,980 violations, with reckless driving and over-speeding standing out as major concerns. Drink and drive cases alone numbered 5,433, underscoring the urgent need for stricter enforcement and awareness campaigns.

Other notable violations include driving without a license (2,710 cases), defective registration plates (87,277 cases), and jumping traffic signals (2,46,284 cases), the publication added.

Helmet violations remain a significant issue, with over 16 lakh riders and 10 lakh pillion riders caught without helmets. The data also highlights cases of driving without safety belts (1,83,321 cases) and using mobile phones while driving (48,947 cases).

Two-wheelers top the list of violations, with over 33 lakh cases, followed by tempos, light motor vehicles, autorickshaws, goods vehicles, and buses.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
