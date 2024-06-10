‘I will serve people to best of my ability': 26-year-old Congress MP-elect from Karnataka

Sagar Eshwar Khandre, a 26-year-old MP from Karnataka elected from the Bidar Lok Sabha constituency, expressed concern that a lot of students are unable to find jobs and he plans to provide skill development opportunities to them. Khandre has won from Karnataka's Bidar parliamentary constituency.(Facebook)

On being asked about the new role of a Member of Parliament, Khandre said, "Unemployment is a big issue in our district. A lot of students have finished their degrees and yet they are unable to find jobs. Our first plan is to do some skill development for these students... Our first plan is to provide jobs to the youth. Farmers are also in distress".

He also said that there are some local issues as well. "In the coming days, we will work on solving all these issues...I will be accessible to the people...I will serve them to the best of my ability".

He also expressed "gratitude" to the Congress top brass and State leadership for "providing him the opportunity" to contest the election.

On Young people coming into the Parliament at a time when they must be looking after their careers, Khandre responded by saying, "A lot of youngsters have been given tickets across the country in the just concluded Parliamentary elections. Quite a few have won as well. From the Gram Panchayat level all the way to Lok Sabha, a lot of youngsters are entering politics... It is a great thing to see".

Interestingly, in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, the BJP in Karnataka secured 17 out of 28 seats while Congress secured nine seats. The Janata Dal (Secular) had secured victory on two seats.

The BJP bagged 240 seats and the National Democratic Alliance secured 293 seats out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. Congress fought the election as part of the INDIA bloc and the parties together were able to prevent BJP from getting a majority on its own in Lok Sabha.