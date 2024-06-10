Pralhad Joshi: 5-time BJP lawmaker returns to Modi cabinet

Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, dubbed as the ‘BJP Blue-Eyed Boy’, has once again found himself at the centre of political attention as he re-enters Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Born into a traditional North Karnataka Brahmin family in Bijapur on November 27, 1962, Joshi’s political journey has been closely intertwined with the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka. BJP leader Pralhad Joshi takes oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. (AN)

Representing the Dharwad-Hubballi parliamentary constituency for a fifth consecutive term, Joshi’s political career trajectory began with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a young age. He quickly rose through the ranks of the BJP, showcasing his leadership skills and dedication to public service.

Making his debut in electoral politics in 1996 as a legislator to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Joshi’s reputation as a diligent representative of the people solidified over the years. His subsequent election to the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004 marked the beginning of his national political career, where he was re-elected in 2009, 2014, and 2019, each time with increasing margins.

Joshi’s active participation in Lok Sabha debates, particularly on issues concerning development, infrastructure, and education, earned him the moniker of the ‘blue-eyed boy’ within the BJP high command. His appointment as the Union minister of parliamentary affairs, coal, and mines in Modi’s cabinet in 2019 further underscored his prominence in national politics.

However, Joshi’s recent re-induction into the Modi cabinet has not been without controversy. Facing challenges from within his own community, particularly the Lingayat community, Joshi had to navigate a tough electoral battle in his constituency. The entry of the Lingadishwar seer, representing the dominant Lingayat community, posed a significant threat to Joshi’s stronghold.

Dingaleshwar seer, after fielding his candidacy through his followers had said that his contest was not against BJP but against the Joshi whose attitude was filled with selfishness and to dominate the constituency by wiping off other leaders mainly from the Lingayat community. “Joshi, to hold control in the north Karnataka planned to sideline the leaders like Jagadish Shetter, and Basavaraj Bommai for which I filed my candidature against him,” Dingaleshwar seer said.

Despite allegations of being anti-Lingayat and accused of stifling the political aspirations of other communities, Joshi managed to navigate these challenges with the intervention of influential figures like former chief minister Yeddyurappa, Joshi succeeded in clearing his path to victory, albeit not without facing criticism and scrutiny.

Dharwad district (city) block president Tippana Majjagi, who is also a Lingayat, told HT that the seer’s misunderstandings against Joshi were settled and Joshi also apologised for his mistakes. “We made a compromise between the seer and Joshi. Joshi apologised for the unknowing mistake and assured of getting corrected his mistake, ensuring no repetitions,” Majjagi said.

As Joshi assumes his role once again in the Modi cabinet, speculations are rising claiming Joshi is poised to shoulder the responsibilities of important portfolios such as coal, mines, and parliamentary affairs.

Despite the challenges and controversies, Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi remains a prominent figure in Karnataka politics, revered by his supporters and respected by his peers.