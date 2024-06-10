 ‘Hope Karnataka will receive its due share’: CM Siddaramaiah congratulates PM Modi | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Hope Karnataka will receive its due share’: CM Siddaramaiah congratulates PM Modi

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jun 10, 2024 11:53 AM IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah congratulated PM Narendra Modi for his third term and said the people of Karnataka are hoping to receive its due share.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third term and further said that the people of Karnataka are hoping to receive its due share and support during the new term.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

"Heartiest congratulations to Narendra Modi on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third time. The people of Karnataka look forward to the hope that our state will receive its due share and support in this new term," said the Chief Minister.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

READ | Pralhad Joshi: 5-time BJP lawmaker returns to Modi cabinet

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi who took oath as the Prime Minister of the country for the 3rd time. I hope you will cooperate with us in our determination for the development of Karunad and respect the interests of the states while upholding the aspirations of the union system. I look forward to the days of working with you to build a strong India through prosperous Karnataka."

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which is being attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers.

READ | HD Kumaraswamy: Man who helmed state twice gets a stint at the Centre

PM Modi was seen wearing a full-sleeved white kurta with churidar and blue half jacket.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif.

Apart from two terms as Prime Minister beginning in 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / ‘Hope Karnataka will receive its due share’: CM Siddaramaiah congratulates PM Modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On