‘Hope Karnataka will receive its due share’: CM Siddaramaiah congratulates PM Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third term and further said that the people of Karnataka are hoping to receive its due share and support during the new term. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

"Heartiest congratulations to Narendra Modi on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third time. The people of Karnataka look forward to the hope that our state will receive its due share and support in this new term," said the Chief Minister.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi who took oath as the Prime Minister of the country for the 3rd time. I hope you will cooperate with us in our determination for the development of Karunad and respect the interests of the states while upholding the aspirations of the union system. I look forward to the days of working with you to build a strong India through prosperous Karnataka."

Meanwhile, Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which is being attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers.

PM Modi was seen wearing a full-sleeved white kurta with churidar and blue half jacket.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif.

Apart from two terms as Prime Minister beginning in 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.