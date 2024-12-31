Bengaluru New Year celebrations: Police appeal people to avoid full face masks and whistles in public places

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda advised people who are venturing out for New Year celebrations to not wear full face masks during the celebrations. As detecting the identities of people wearing full face masks can become a hurdle, the cops asked people to not use them as a precautionary measure during New Year celebrations. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda asks people to avoid wearing full face masks during New Year celebrations. (ANI)

Why restriction on full face masks and whistles?

Speaking to the reporters, the top cop said, "The full face masks that could be scary for children and other vulnerable people are not recommended during the celebrations. There were instances were some miscreants were found scaring the public by wearing them earlier. They can also help miscreants in hiding their identities after creating any kind of menace in streets."

The commissioner also said that the noisy whistles should not be used when in public spaces. "During the events like Kadlekai Parishe, there were some whistles used by individuals that created ruckus in streets. We strictly advise people to not use such kind of things which cause inconvenience to general public," he added.

Apart from that, Bengaluru police warned those who drive after getting drunk. B Dayananda said, "There will be thorough police checks across the city and people who will be caught while driving under the influence of alcohol will not be sparred. Each and every street in Bengaluru will be strictly monitored and any one found misbehaving with public will face serious consequences."

Karnataka government is expecting 7 to 8 lakh people on streets of Bengaluru tonight and all arrangements are set to be in place to maintain law and order in Bengaluru. Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar and home minister G Parameshwara directed police officials to be alert and avoid any major mishaps during the celebrations.

DK Shivakumar said, "Around 10,000 cameras across the city will closely record everything that is happening on streets. People must be responsible while welcoming the New Year."