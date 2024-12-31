'More than 7 lakh people and 10k cameras': How Bengaluru is gearing up for New Year celebrations?

Bengaluru is all set to welcome the New Year as the city is gearing up to host large-scale events and the police department is on high-alert. The government is expecting 7 to 8 lakh people on streets of Bengaluru tonight and arrangements have been made to control the crowd and maintain law and order issues. Bengaluru's Bridage road is lit up already ahead of New Year celebrations.

Bengaluru police takes measures

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda personally reviewed the police deployment across the city and instructed cops to be alert all the time.

In an X post, Bengaluru police commissioner wrote, "Went around the city to oversee the security arrangements being made by BCP reg new year celebrations tomorrow."

Bengaluru's Brigade Road and Church Street have been major spots for the New Year celebrations for a while and the entire area is lit up with illuminations. The pubs and restaurants around the area were instructed to run all safety checks before starting the New Year events. Indiranagar and Koramangala areas are also expected to see high footfalls.

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar warned miscreants of taking strict action in case if any misbehavior on roads. He said that 10,000 cameras across the city will closely record everything that is happening on streets and advised people to be responsible while welcoming the new year.

The metro services are also extended till 2 am on Green and Purple Lines and people are asked to prefer public transport as there could be heavy traffic on the road. The movement of vehicles is already restricted on Brigade Road, Church Street and a few areas of MG Road too. The MG Road metro station will stay shut after 11 pm and people celebrating the New Year will have to take metro from either Cubbon park or Trinity metro stations.

Bengaluru Police will also keep a close watch on drug peddlers and consumers during the New Year celebrations. The surprise checks are expected in pubs and other business establishments. The drunk and drive check points will also be increased all over the city.

Patrolling will be done around resorts and camping sites in the outskirts of city where the celebrations are set to happen on a high note.