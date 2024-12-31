Menu Explore
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah emerged as third richest Chief Minister in the country. More details

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Dec 31, 2024 09:18 AM IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is also ranked second in terms of CMs with highest liabilities. He also has liabilities of worth ₹23 crore. 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has emerged as the third richest Chief Minister in the country, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms that was released on Monday.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
Also Read - Richest chief minister in India has a net worth of 930 crore. He’s not from BJP

The two-time Chief Minister has assets worth 52.59 crore and secured place after Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu who hold first and second places in the richest CMs list with assets worth of 931 crore and 332 crore respectively.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah is ranked second in terms of CMs with highest liabilities. Siddaramaiah has liabilities of worth 23 crore and only Pema Khandu stands above him with liabilities worth 180 crores. However, Naidu hold liabilities worth 10 crore, stated the ADR report.

Here is Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's 2023 assembly election affidavit details.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared his family's total assets at over 51 crore, according to his 2023 affidavit. His movable assets are valued at more than 21.32 crore, which include:

  1. Bank deposits and other financial instruments amounting to over 7 crore.
  2. Investments in bonds, debentures, and shares worth approximately 2.42 crore.
  3. LIC policies and other insurance plans valued at over 33 lakh.
  4. Jewellery valued at around 97 lakh, among other assets.

Additionally, Siddaramaiah owns immovable assets worth more than 30.61 crore. These include a combination of agricultural land, non-agricultural land, and residential properties. However, Siddaramaiah’s affidavit also disclosed liabilities exceeding 23 crore, which include loans and other financial obligations.

Also Read - Siddaramaiah’s poll affidavits show mismatch as 3-acre land under scanner: Report

Meanwhile, according to the ADR report,13 chief ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 10 have declared serious criminal cases including those related to attempt to murder, kidnapping, bribery, and criminal intimidation. Siddaramaiah is rocked by serious allegations on Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

