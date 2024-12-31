Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah emerged as third richest Chief Minister in the country. More details

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has emerged as the third richest Chief Minister in the country, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms that was released on Monday. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

The two-time Chief Minister has assets worth ₹52.59 crore and secured place after Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu who hold first and second places in the richest CMs list with assets worth of ₹931 crore and ₹332 crore respectively.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah is ranked second in terms of CMs with highest liabilities. Siddaramaiah has liabilities of worth ₹23 crore and only Pema Khandu stands above him with liabilities worth ₹180 crores. However, Naidu hold liabilities worth ₹10 crore, stated the ADR report.

Here is Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's 2023 assembly election affidavit details.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared his family's total assets at over ₹51 crore, according to his 2023 affidavit. His movable assets are valued at more than ₹21.32 crore, which include:

Bank deposits and other financial instruments amounting to over ₹ 7 crore. Investments in bonds, debentures, and shares worth approximately ₹ 2.42 crore. LIC policies and other insurance plans valued at over ₹ 33 lakh. Jewellery valued at around ₹ 97 lakh, among other assets.

Additionally, Siddaramaiah owns immovable assets worth more than ₹30.61 crore. These include a combination of agricultural land, non-agricultural land, and residential properties. However, Siddaramaiah’s affidavit also disclosed liabilities exceeding ₹23 crore, which include loans and other financial obligations.

Meanwhile, according to the ADR report,13 chief ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 10 have declared serious criminal cases including those related to attempt to murder, kidnapping, bribery, and criminal intimidation. Siddaramaiah is rocked by serious allegations on Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.