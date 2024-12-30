Andhra's Chandrababu Naidu is ‘richest CM’, Pema Khandu, Siddaramaiah in top three: Report

N Chandrababu Naidu is the richest chief minister in India with an assets worth over ₹931 crore, a data released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report claimed on Monday.



The ADR report claimed that the average asset per CM from state assemblies and Union territories is ₹52.59 crore.



According to the report, India's per capita net national income (NNI) was approximately ₹1,85,854 for 2023-2024, the average self-income of a CM is ₹13,64,310, around 7.3 times the average per capita income of India. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu is the richest CM as per ADR(PTI)

The total assets of 31 chief ministers are worth ₹1,630 crores, PTI quoted the ADR report.

Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu is the second richest chief minister with total assets worth over ₹332 crores, Karnataka's Siddaramaiah is the third on the list with assets worth more than ₹51 crore.

Khandu also has the highest liabilities to the tune of ₹180 crore. Siddaramaiah has liabilities worth ₹23 crore and Naidu more than ₹10 crore, the report said.

Criminal cases

The ADR report also said 13 (42 per cent) chief ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 10 (32 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases including those related to attempt to murder, kidnapping, bribery, and criminal intimidation.

Out of the 31 chief ministers, only two are women - West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee and Delhi's Atishi. The report claimed that two out of 31 chief ministers are billionaires.



Three chief ministers have assets worth ₹50 crore or more, while nine own assets worth between ₹11 crore and ₹50 crore, the ADR report claimed.



Talking about educational qualifications, 10 out of 31 CMs are graduates, while two chief ministers have a doctorate degree.



Six chief ministers are aged between 71 and 80, while 12 are aged between 51 and 60, the report added.