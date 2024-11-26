Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

65% of MLAs have criminal cases, says ADR

BySurendra P Gangan
Nov 27, 2024 05:38 AM IST

65% of Maharashtra's new MLAs have criminal cases pending; 277 are crorepatis, with average assets rising to ₹43.42 crore, reveals a report.

MUMBAI: The face of Maharashtra’s 15th legislative assembly hides a dark reality – as many as 65% of the newly elected MLAs, that is, 187 of them, have criminal cases pending against them. Of these, three MLAs face murder charges and 11 have cases of attempt to murder pending. Ten MLAs have been charged with crimes against women, including one charged with rape, according to the latest report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

65% of MLAs have criminal cases, says ADR
65% of MLAs have criminal cases, says ADR

The report reveals that 277 MLAs of the 288 elected are crorepatis, with the average assets of the winning candidates being 43.42 crore, against the average 22.42 crore in 2019.

MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are wealthier than those from other parties, with their average assets being 59.82 crore. NCP (SP) MLAs came in second, at 51.31 crore, followed by 16 Congress MLAs with an average 43.91 crore each. Shiv Sena MLAs are worth an average 30.61 crore each. In comparison, the 20 Sena (UBT) MLAs fared poorly, at just 10.43 crore, on average.

According to the report, 163 MLAs have assets worth over 10 crore, while 63 have assets worth between 5 crore and 10 crore, each. In addition, 50 MLAs are worth 1 crore and 5 crore. Only 1 MLA is worth less than 20 lakh, according to the report, released on Tuesday.

Interestingly, for the 183 MLAs re-elected, the rate at which their assets rose was a whopping 108%, up from 27.28 crore in 2019, to 56.81 crore now.

The report also revealed that 75 MLAs are senior citizens, aged between 61 and 80, while 24 are in the 25-40 age group. Also, 37%, or 105 MLAs, have studied between the 5th and 12th Std, while 58%, or 165 MLAs, are graduates and more.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On