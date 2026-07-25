SAD (Punar Surjit) constitutes youth wing, Talwandi appointed president

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) on Friday announced the constitution of its Youth Akali Dal, appointing Gurjit Singh Talwandi as its president as part of an organisational revamp aimed at strengthening the party’s youth base across Punjab. Announcing the new team, party secretary general Gurpratap Singh Wadala said the appointments were made on the directions of party president Giani Harpreet Singh. (HT File)

Announcing the new team, party secretary general Gurpratap Singh Wadala said the appointments were made on the directions of party president Giani Harpreet Singh. He said the newly constituted youth wing has been tasked with completing its organisational structure from the state level down to the district and booth levels within the next 15 days.

Wadala said Talwandi belongs to a family with longstanding ties to the Akali movement. He is the grandson of former Shiromani Akali Dal and SGPC president Jathedar Jagdev Singh Talwandi and former Punjab minister and SGPC member Randhir Singh Cheema. A law graduate with a master’s degree in international political relations from the University of London, Talwandi has previously served as the party’s chief spokesperson.

Advocate Surtej Singh Bassi has been appointed secretary general and chief spokesperson of the youth wing. The senior vice-presidents include Jatinder Singh Paharipur, Gursewak Singh Manyana, Charanjit Singh Mavi, Navinderpreet Singh Longowal and Varinder Singh Chahal.

The party also appointed Gurjit Singh Sona (Nihal Singh Wala), Ravinder Singh Shahpur, Satnam Singh Satta, Amit Sethi (Balachaur) and Satinder Singh Riar as general secretaries.

Wadala said the newly formed team would tour the state to mobilise young people and expand the party’s organisational network in consultation with the senior leadership.