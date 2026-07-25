Punjabi singer Dilpreet Dhillon booked for assault in Mohali

Punjabi singer Dilpreet Singh Dhillon has been booked for allegedly assaulting a music company owner, confining him inside a flat and threatening him with a pistol during a dispute over a proposed music deal. While no arrest has been made so far, police said the accused will be told to join the investigation soon. (HT FILE)

According to the complaint filed by Amant Marwaha, who owns Melody House, a music company, the singer had assaulted him at Homeland Heights, Sector 70, Mohali, on Wednesday night.

Marwaha told the police that he has been running the music company for around five years. He said Dhillon had contacted him around five to six months ago to help arrange a deal with T-Series for a music project. Marwaha said he contacted officials of T-Series regarding the deal but it could not be finalised due to some reasons. He alleged that Dhillon was upset over the matter. Marwaha told police that he was at his friend Gurpreet Singh’s flat in Sector 70 along with another person, Yug, when Dhillon reached there. He alleged that the singer started arguing with him and asked him to arrange a deal with T-Series or another company, saying he wanted to buy a car worth ₹1-2 crore for his wife. The complainant alleged that when he expressed his inability to help, Dhillon started beating him. He further alleged that when he tried to leave, the singer caught him by the collar, dragged him to another room and assaulted him. Marwaha further alleged that the singer took out a pistol from his waist, brandished it at him and threatened to kill him and his family. When he raised the alarm, Dhillon allegedly left the spot while abusing him. Marwaha was later taken to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, for treatment. After being discharged, he approached Mataur police and lodged a complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Keuual Kumar, the investigating officer, said a case has been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. While no arrest has been made so far, police said the accused will be told to join the investigation soon.