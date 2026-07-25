Hoshiarpur: Murdered AAP sarpanch’s family holds protest, alleges police inaction

Three days after an Aam Aadmi Party sarpanch was killed outside his house in Hoshiarpur’s Anandgarh village, his family members and area residents held a protest outside the Sadar police station on Friday, alleging police inaction. Villagers protesting at the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh bypass on Friday. (HT Photo)

Satpal, alias Mintu, 52, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and later run over by the vehicle in which the assailants came when he tried to intervene in a clash between two groups outside his residence on Tuesday night.

Police subsequently booked six persons for the crime and arrested four of them, but the protesters persisted that they will not cremate the body till all main accused were captured.

They turned down appeals of police officials and local MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa to lift the dharna and instead shifted their protest to Chandigarh bypass and blocked traffic

Deceased’s son Rahul said the absconding accused had attempted another assault on them when he was driving his father to the hospital.

“My father could be saved had I taken him to the hospital in time, but I had to divert my car to the police station instead. The man who chased us and caused my father’s death is still roaming free,” he alleged.

Refuting allegations of inaction, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik said police were working to arrest the absconding accused.