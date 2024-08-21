151 sitting MPs, MLAs face cases of crimes against women, 16 with rape: ADR

New Delhi: As many as 151 sitting MPs and MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women in their election affidavits, according to a report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) on Wednesday. (Representative Photo)

The report analysed a five-year data of 4,693 MPs and MLAs. The report is based on affidavits filed with the election commission by candidates who are now serving as MPs and MLAs, covering elections held between 2019 and 2024. According to the report, of the 151, 16 are sitting MPs and 135 are sitting MLAs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are at the top with 54 cases related to crimes against women, the ADR report stated. This is followed by Congress (23), and the Telugu Desam Party (17).

According to the report, with 25 cases, West Bengal leads among the states with the highest number of sitting MPs and MLAs who have declared cases related to crimes against women. Andhra Pradesh is in second with 21, and Odisha is third with 17 sitting MPs and MLAs facing charges.

Of the 151, 16 sitting MPs/MLAs have declared cases related to rape, of which two are sitting MPs and 14 are sitting MLAs.

The Supreme Court in 2020 mandated that political parties must publicly justify why they nominate candidates with criminal cases.

The ADR had recommended that candidates with criminal backgrounds should be barred from contesting elections.

Additionally, the ADR recommends that the court cases against MPs and MLAs should be fast-tracked and resolved within a specified timeframe, with police investigations monitored by the courts. Voters are also urged to avoid electing candidates who have self-declared cases related to crimes against women and other serious offences.