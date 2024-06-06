 93% of MPs crorepati, 46% facing criminal charges: ADR report | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi
93% of MPs crorepati, 46% facing criminal charges: ADR report

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 06, 2024 06:26 PM IST

Of the 240 winning BJP candidates, 95% of them are crorepatis, with the average asset being Rs.50.04 crore, while 39% have declared criminal cases against them

New Delhi: The majority of the members of parliaments (MPs) who have been elected in the recently concluded general election are crorepatis (millionaires), while 251 of the 543 winning candidates facing criminal charges, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report and National Election Watch report published on Thursday.

According to the report, 504 of the 543, i.e. 93% of the total winning candidates are crorepatis (Representative Photo)
According to the report, 504 of the 543, i.e. 93% of the total winning candidates are crorepatis

According to the report, 504 of the 543, i.e. 93% of the total winning candidates are crorepatis.

The BJP, which emerged as the largest party winning 240 seats, has the maximum number of crorepatis, the report said. Of the 240 winning BJP candidates, 95% i.e. 227 of the 240 are crorepatis, with the average asset being Rs.50.04 crore, while 39% have declared criminal cases against them. 

The Congress party, which secured 99 seats, has 93% crorepatis, with the average asset owned by each candidate being 22.93 crore, while nearly half of its leaders have declared criminal cases against them, the report mentioned.

According to the report, 46%, i.e. 251 of the 543 winning candidates have declared criminal cases against them. There has been an increase of 55% in the number of MPs with declared criminal cases against them since the 2009 general election. In 2024, 94 of the 240 winning BJP candidates and 49 of the 99 winning Congress candidates declared criminal cases against them. 

Out of the 543 winning candidates, 31%, i.e. 170 candidates, have declared serious criminal cases filed against them. 

Cases related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc are categorised under serious criminal cases.

From the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), four winning candidates from the party have serious criminal cases against them. In the BJP, 63 of the 240 winning candidates and 32 of the 99 winning Congress candidates have serious criminal cases against them, the report said.

News / India News / 93% of MPs crorepati, 46% facing criminal charges: ADR report
