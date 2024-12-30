Menu Explore
Bengaluru techie runs into Zerodha boss Nikhil Kamath in Goa after Sundar Pichai spotting: 'Tech CEO bingo'

ByShylaja Varma
Dec 30, 2024 05:05 PM IST

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath posed for a selfie with software engineer Sid Puri in Goa.

A software engineer from Bengaluru took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a selfie he clicked with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath in Goa.

Nikhil Kamath (R) posed for a selfie with an engineer in Goa. (X/@PuriSid)
Nikhil Kamath (R) posed for a selfie with an engineer in Goa. (X/@PuriSid)

"Goa >> everywhere else. Ran into the OG Bangalore boy Nikhil Kamath," Sid Puri said in a post on Sunday. Kamath, 38, was dressed casually, in a sleeveless black t-shirt. He put his hand around the engineer and smiled for the photograph.

The post piqued the interest of several other users who dropped comments on the post.

Puri, responding to a question, said he met the Zerodha billionaire at a popular cafe in Goa's Assagao.

Incidentally, Puri is the same person who ran into Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the streets of San Francisco in September 2023.

"Go to SF they said, no one prepared me to just run into Sundar Pichai on the street,” Puri had written on X last year, sharing his photo with the Indian-origin tech leader.

Pichai was dressed casually, in a pair of jeans and a jacket.

When a user reminder Puri about his encounter with Pichai a year ago and jokingly asked if his next meeting would be with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “I'm playing tech CEO bingo, not world leader bingo.”

“Chances of Sid bumping into celebrities should be a tradable event on prediction marketplaces,” another user said.

(Also Read: Nikhil Kamath’s mom flushed his ‘first business’ down the toilet when he was in 9th grade)

