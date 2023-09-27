Techie from Bengaluru crosses paths with Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the streets of San Francisco

Imagine you are walking down the street, and suddenly, you meet a celebrity. How would you react? Probably, you would request them for a picture. That is exactly what Sid Puri, a techie from Bengaluru, did when he ran into Sundar Pichai on the streets of San Francisco. Puri took to X to share a picture of himself with the Google CEO. The image shows a techie from Bengaluru with Sundar Pichai. (X/ @PuriSid)

“Go to SF they said, no one prepared me to just run into Sundar Pichai on the street,” Puri wrote while sharing the picture on X. He also posted the same photo on LinkedIn and shared, “Landed in SF last week, jet-lagged after 1.5 days of travelling. Just to see Sundar Pichai walking down the street and getting my photo op.”

The picture shows both Puri and Pichai in casual outfits. They are seen looking at the camera and smiling.

Take a look at this picture of Sundar Pichai:

The post was shared on September 25. Since being posted, it has collected close to eight lakh views. Additionally, the share has received more than 5,300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the tweet.

What did X users say about this tweet?

“Wow, so cool. Also, that's my neighbourhood!” shared an X user. “Wow, he walks without any security? I am a little happy because he is so simple down to earth, and a little scared for his security at the same time,” added another. To which, Puri replied, “He had a security guard who took the photo.” A third inquired, “Great photo. What questions did you ask Sid?” A fourth wrote, “He's very kind. Anytime I ever (nervously) presented to him, he was nothing but kind and gracious to me.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON