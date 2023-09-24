MS Dhoni fan shares pics, pens unforgettable flight experience after meeting him

When a man from Ranchi boarded an IndiGo flight, little did he know that it would be the ‘best two and half hours of his fan life’. The man spent his entire journey sitting next to MS Dhoni and having a conversation with him on varied topics. He even clicked pictures with the cricket legend and got his autograph on his flight ticket. MS Dhoni posing for the camera with his fan Chandan Sinha.(Instagram/@chandan20007)

“His house was less than a km away from where I lived for 20 years. Pride of our town. A huge fan of his game, yet never bumped into him. But God had it all planned. Who knew that the last-minute seat change from the last to second row would turn out to be the best two and half hours of my fan life,” reads a part of the caption written alongside the pictures shared on Instagram by a user named Chandan Sinha.

“I took my seat and settled in. Just a little later, I heard a known voice asking me to let him pass to his window seat. A surreal encounter with Mahi, was an absolute dream come true. Shellshocked, took me a moment to realise what was happening,” Sinha added.

Sinha even shared how Dhoni, upon learning that they are from the same hometown, ‘let go his usual habit of taking a boosting nap during his flights’ and had a conversation with him.

“We had two hours of fascinating conversation. From his entrepreneurial ideas to life lessons his wisdom knows no bounds. From sharing about his favourite cuisines to vacation plans. From his love for Ranchi to his love for automobiles. How he drops his daughter to school every morning when in town. His calm demeanour reaffirmed why we call him Captain Cool,” he concluded.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Chandan Sinha below:

The pictures were shared a day ago on Instagram. Since then, they have accumulated scores of likes and comments from people.

Here’s what people have written in the comments section:

“Bro got a profile picture for life,” posted an individual.

Another added, “What a moment! Once in a lifetime and best in a lifetime, two and a half hours with legend himself sitting next to you.”

“If being lucky has a face: It’s you man!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Lucky you! Congratulations.”

While many congratulated Sinha and called him ‘lucky,’ others dropped heart emoticons in the comments section of this post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON