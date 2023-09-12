MS Dhoni's asks fan to return his chocolates. Video will leave you amused

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni's funny yet sweet interaction with a fan has taken social media by storm. The clip shows Dhoni signing miniature bats for a fan, however what happens next, might leave you in splits. Picture of MS Dhoni with a fan. (Instagram/@NeelPatel)

The video opens to show Dhoni sporting long hair and a beard. As he is signing the miniature bats, his fans look at him in awe. Once Dhoni signs and gives back the miniature bats, he cooly asks the man to return the chocolates that he was holding for the cricketer. (Also Read: Watch: MS Dhoni breaks internet with vintage long-hair look as India legend attends Carlos Alcaraz's US Open QF)

In the video, Dhoni can be heard saying, "Chocolate wapas do (Please give back the chocolate.)

This post was shared on Instagram by user Neel Patel. In the caption of the post, Patel wrote, "The man who taught us to believe in our dreams – MS Dhoni @mahi7781. Truly an inspiration, a priceless moment. Learning from the legend – the art of staying grounded."

This post was shared on September 12. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than 64,000 times. the share has also received over 6,000 likes and several comments.

An individual wrote, "You are the luckiest one."

"Too much sweetness here," said another.

A third commented, "You are so lucky, man."

A fourth posted, "The man, the myth, the living legend!"

Several others have reacted to the video using heart emojis.