‘Paths were meant to cross…’: Anand Mahindra’s post on MS Dhoni

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s post related to cricketer MS Dhoni has left people impressed. Mahindra took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his reaction to Dhoni being the face of Swaraj Tractors. Anand Mahindra's post on MS Dhoni has sparked a chatter. (Screengrab)

Swaraj Tractors, a company owned by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, shared an advertisement on X. “Who better to be the face of Swaraj, than someone who owns, uses, and loves the tractor. We are delighted to welcome MS Dhoni, a proud Swaraj Tractor owner to our family. We are excited to see a great innings on the farm field too!” they wrote as they posted an image. Earlier, a video of the cricket went viral where he was seen driving a tractor of this brand.

Anand Mahindra re-shared the company’s post along with an interesting caption. “Mahi and Mahindra, when it’s already in the name, it means our paths were always meant to cross! Join me as we #WelcomeMahi to the Swaraj family,” he wrote.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra’s post on MS Dhoni:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has collected close to 95,000 views. The tweet has also received more than 1,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

“Simply amazing,” posted an X user along with a fire emoticon. “Wow. Good ambassador, sir,” praised another. “Rock on!” added a third. “Legend welcoming another legend to a legendary brand. What a team,” joined a fourth. “Most iconic endorsement,” wrote a fifth.