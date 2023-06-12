Anand Mahindra lauds makeshift vehicle, calls it 'lifesaver'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for captivating audiences with his motivational and witty content on social media. From sharing a bucket list of places to travel in India to sharing impactful wildlife videos accompanied by thought-provoking messages, his diverse posts never fail to captivate. Recently, he once again caught the attention of netizens with a remarkable video featuring a man in a makeshift vehicle. Anand Mahindra lauds makeshift vehicle.(Twitter/@Anand Mahindra)

“I must have received this video from at least ten friends. I didn't retweet it because it seemed more like a prank jugaad to get attention and also violates most regulations. But, to be honest, I never thought about the application you have referred to. Yes, who knows, it could turn out to be a lifesaver in extraordinary situations in remote areas,” wrote Anand Mahindra as he reshared the video on Twitter. The clip begins by showing a man who is riding a charpai. The man has attached wheels and a motor to his charpai and has turned it into a makeshift vehicle.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on June 10. Since being posted, the video has been viewed close to four lakh times. The video has also been liked over 1700 times. Many have also commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Truly said sir. There are plenty of ideas and designs that can fulfill the needs of common people." A second added, "Yes, it may be a lifesaver in remote areas no doubt." "Yes, this is a fun jugaad for sure but that's about it," shared a third.