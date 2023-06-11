Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra shared her pic 7 years ago. They finally meet

Arfa Javaid
Jun 11, 2023

A young girl named Rhea met Anand Mahindra and reminded him about a tweet that he had shared seven years ago.

Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, recently took to Twitter to share a heartwarming story. He revealed that seven years ago, he had tweeted a picture of a young girl sitting in the driver's seat of a car, mentioning that it would be preserved in their auto archives. Now, in a delightful turn of events, that same girl named Rhea met Anand Mahindra and reminded him of the tweet he shared when she was just one year old.

Anand Mahindra and Rhea posing for the camera. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
“Yesterday evening, this charming young lady, Rhea, came up to me & reminded me I had tweeted a pic of her seven years ago, when she was a year old! Thank you @Gaurishrulz for sharing that tweet. The countdown continues. I, too, can’t wait for her to get behind the wheel (and licensed to do so!) of one of our cars. Will most likely be an EV!” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a picture and a screenshot on Twitter. The picture shows Anand Mahindra and Rhea posing for the camera, while the screenshot shows the tweet that Mahindra made seven years ago.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra’s tweet here:

The tweet was shared on June 11. It has since received over 67,00 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts in the tweet’s comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

A Twitter user wrote, “This is so humble & kind of you, huge respect.” “A beautiful moment,” added another. A third commented, “She at least deserves a miniature model of Thar.” “Thinking when will I get that chance to meet you,” expressed a fourth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

twitter anand mahindra Twitter viral Anand + 3 more
