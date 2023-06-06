‘Zombies wearing headsets?’ asks Anand Mahindra after Tim Cook’s Apple Vision Pro video

On the opening day of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, the tech giant Apple unveiled Vision Pro, a mixed-reality headset that seamlessly merges virtual and real environments. Building up the excitement, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook shared a captivating video on Twitter showcasing the capabilities of Vision Pro. In his tweet, Cook exclaimed, “Welcome to the era of spatial computing with Apple Vision Pro. You’ve never seen anything like this before!” The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 22.2 million views and attracting numerous responses from individuals, including Anand Mahindra. The image shows an individual wearing Apple’s Vision Pro. (Twitter/@tim_cook)

The industrialist quoted the video and expressed some thought-provoking concerns about the technology. He wrote, “Does this signal the death of large screen TV displays? Wonder what the boardrooms at Samsung & Sony plotting in response… And what about community-watching of movies & sports matches? Will that now be replaced by a roomful of zombies wearing headsets?”

Take a look at Anand Mahindra’s tweet right here:

The tweet shared by Anand Mahindra accumulated over 2.8 lakh views so far. It has also garnered more than 2,500 likes and numerous comments. Many in the comments echo the same sentiments as that of Anand Mahindra.

Here’s what people have said about Apple’s latest mixed-reality headset:

A Twitter user wrote, “Welcome to the world of zombies….” “And we talk about digital detox. This is a digital overload of sorts,” commented another. A third shared, “This concept might tank.” “I see the death of big screen movie halls, why would anyone want to go watch a movie in a movie hall when they can watch at home. Maybe movie halls offer Vision Pro for its viewers for a better experience. Imagine a silent movie hall with 200 odd people watching a movie in Vision Pro,” remarked a fourth. A fifth expressed, “We’ve yet to see the fatigue of wearing this for a prolonged time. For now, it’s good to enjoy the bubble wrap.” “No sir. I guess this product is more for an individual. It’s like if you want to watch a movie secluded in your own space.. but for a family/friends gathering, one will need a bigger TV display,” joined a sixth.

Apple’s Vision Pro will be available in the United States next year, with a price tag of around ₹2.88 lakh. Designed to provide an immersive experience, Vision Pro follows the pattern of other VR headsets, requiring users to wear the device for interaction. The headset offers multiple control options, allowing users to navigate the virtual world using hands, eyes, and voice commands. An intriguing feature is its independence from iPhone, iPad, or Mac connectivity, as all apps and services are hosted on visionOS, Apple’s dedicated operating system. Vision Pro, powered by M2 and R1 chips, seamlessly syncs with other Apple devices, ensuring a smooth cross-platform experience.

