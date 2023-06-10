Lion stealthily moves towards man. Anand Mahindra shares video, asks this

You’ve probably seen those videos that show humans getting dangerously close to wild animals. It goes without saying that those clips are scary to watch. Also, they often leave people with different kinds of questions. Just like Anand Mahindra who shared a video that shows a lion stealthily moving towards a man sitting on a jeep. He also tweeted two questions for his Twitter followers. The video shows a man and a lion looking at each other. (Instagram/@everseensa)

“If you were that man: 1) What would your first thought be? 2) What would your first action be?” the business tycoon asked. The video he shared was originally posted back in 2022 on the Instagram page of a travel company called Everseensa.

The clip opens to show a man sitting in a jeep. Within moments, a lion slowly approaches from behind the tall grasses surrounding the vehicle. As the big cat approaches, the man is seen sitting still while looking at it without moving. The video ends with the animal and the man staring at each other. The man in the video is identified as Erik, a tracker who works at Pondoro Game Lodge - the place where the incident took place.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on June 10. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 48,000 views and counting. Additionally, the share has received more than 2,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“I resist the impulse to run, understanding that such an act could trigger the lion's primal instincts, possibly transforming me into an unwitting target. Instead, I tap into the depths of my courage and remain as motionless as the nearby trees, mirroring their silent strength,” posted a Twitter user. “I would have said, Hey, you stop there,” joked another. “The lion in you never retreats - stay calm and enjoy the view and don't pee! Nature is majestic,” suggested a third. “All is well.. All is well…,” wrote a fourth referencing a famous catchphrase from the film 3 Idiots.