Hippos attack stranded lion, video shows how it escapes

A video of an intense interaction between a lion and a group of hippos has left people intrigued. The video shared on Latest Sightings’ YouTube Channel shows the hippos attacking the lion and the big cat finally escaping the situation.

“This lion is stranded on a rock in the middle of a river. Suddenly, hippos start surrounding him. One of the hippos attacks the lion, making him jump into the water!! He has to get to the bank but swims right on top of another hippo hiding under the water,” they wrote as they shared the video.

The video opens to show the lion sitting on top of a rock in the middle of a river. Soon, hippos surround the big cat from all sides and start attacking. At first the lion is taken aback and tries to hold its position. However, soon it jumps into the water and swims towards the shore.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 6.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has also received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted to the video:

“I'm surprised the lion survived. This is gracious behaviour from what I would expect from hippos,” expressed a YouTube user. “I’ve seen hippos running in water and it’s crazy. It's like water moves out of the way for them. I’m surprised the hippos didn’t give chase,” commented another. “Nature never ceases to amaze me! It's fascinating to witness the dynamic interactions between different species, even if it can be intense at times,” posted a third. “That was a very lucky lion to survive in that instance. It stands no chance in front of those massive hippos,” wrote a fourth.