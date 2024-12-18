Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nikhil Kamath’s mom flushed his ‘first business’ down the toilet when he was in 9th grade

BySanya Jain
Dec 18, 2024 03:50 PM IST

Nikhil Kamath disliked school and dropped out at 15. His first business selling cellphones in 9th grade hinted at his entrepreneurial spirit.

Nikhil Kamath is no stranger to the complexities of running a business, having built his entrepreneurial journey from the ground up. As the co-founder of Zerodha, one of India’s largest stockbroking firms, he has made a name and niche for himself in the world of finance.

Nikhil Kamath started his first business venture in 9th grade(Instagram/nikhilkamathcio)
Nikhil Kamath started his first business venture in 9th grade(Instagram/nikhilkamathcio)

While many know that Nikhil Kamath, 38, dropped out of school before becoming one of the country’s youngest billionaires, not many people know that the Zerodha co-founder actually started his first business venture while he was still in school. This fact was revealed when the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur appeared in conversation with LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky.

Nikhil Kamath’s first hustle

During the conversation with the CEO of LinkedIn, Nikhil Kamath revealed that he never enjoyed school. In fact, in his own words, he “hated” it.

“I hated school. Always did,” he said candidly during the conversation. “I was that one rebellious child who wanted to do the opposite of everything someone told him to do,” Kamath admitted, adding that he stopped going to school when he was around 15 or 16 years old.

However, it was revealed in the video that Kamath’s first business venture began when he was in the 9th grade. He managed to get his hands on a cellphone and sold it for a tidy profit. Using the money he earned from selling that phone, Kamath bought more cellphones and began a small side hustle.

It was going well for the teenager - until his mother found out. She flushed the phones down the toilet, drawing the curtain on Kamath’s short-lived career as a teenaged entrepreneur.

However, that side hustle only foretold Kamath’s entrepreneurial streak - one that would lead him to launch Zerodha with brother Nithin a few years later, turning him into one of India’s youngest billionaires.

However, dropping out of school and not getting a formal higher education did have its own drawbacks, as Kamath candidly admitted during his conversation with Roslansky. “I was a fairly insecure young boy because my classmates of the time were in college… to overcompensate for that insecurity, I would read whatever I could get my hands on,” he revealed.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On