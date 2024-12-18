Nikhil Kamath’s mom flushed his ‘first business’ down the toilet when he was in 9th grade

Nikhil Kamath is no stranger to the complexities of running a business, having built his entrepreneurial journey from the ground up. As the co-founder of Zerodha, one of India’s largest stockbroking firms, he has made a name and niche for himself in the world of finance. Nikhil Kamath started his first business venture in 9th grade(Instagram/nikhilkamathcio)

While many know that Nikhil Kamath, 38, dropped out of school before becoming one of the country’s youngest billionaires, not many people know that the Zerodha co-founder actually started his first business venture while he was still in school. This fact was revealed when the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur appeared in conversation with LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky.

Nikhil Kamath’s first hustle

During the conversation with the CEO of LinkedIn, Nikhil Kamath revealed that he never enjoyed school. In fact, in his own words, he “hated” it.

“I hated school. Always did,” he said candidly during the conversation. “I was that one rebellious child who wanted to do the opposite of everything someone told him to do,” Kamath admitted, adding that he stopped going to school when he was around 15 or 16 years old.

However, it was revealed in the video that Kamath’s first business venture began when he was in the 9th grade. He managed to get his hands on a cellphone and sold it for a tidy profit. Using the money he earned from selling that phone, Kamath bought more cellphones and began a small side hustle.

It was going well for the teenager - until his mother found out. She flushed the phones down the toilet, drawing the curtain on Kamath’s short-lived career as a teenaged entrepreneur.

However, that side hustle only foretold Kamath’s entrepreneurial streak - one that would lead him to launch Zerodha with brother Nithin a few years later, turning him into one of India’s youngest billionaires.

However, dropping out of school and not getting a formal higher education did have its own drawbacks, as Kamath candidly admitted during his conversation with Roslansky. “I was a fairly insecure young boy because my classmates of the time were in college… to overcompensate for that insecurity, I would read whatever I could get my hands on,” he revealed.