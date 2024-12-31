Leopard spotted at Infosys Mysuru campus, work-from-home announced for employees: Report

A leopard was spotted on the Infosys campus in Karnataka's Mysuru on early hours of Tuesday and the company asked employees to work-from-home for today (December 31), reported Money Control. Forest department officials confirmed that a leopard had been captured on CCTV footage around 2 AM in Infosys Mysuru campus (Pic for representation)

The company’s human resources department informed staff through an internal communication, stating: "Dear Infoscion, a wild animal has been seen on the Mysuru DC campus today. Efforts are underway to ensure campus safety in collaboration with the task force."

According to the report, the security team of the Infosys campus was directed to restrict access to the campus. "Please do not enter the campus today (December 31)," the notice added. Forest department officials confirmed that a leopard had been captured on CCTV footage around 2 AM. A team was deployed shortly after and initiated a search operation, although the animal had not been found by. IB Prabhu Gowda, the Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) told Money Control, "The leopard was seen on CCTV around 2 AM. Our team reached the location around 4 AM and immediately began a combing operation."

In addition to employees, around 4,000 trainees stationed at the Infosys Global Education Centre in Mysuru were also affected by the leopard sighting. The trainees were advised to stay indoors, with all training programs, assessments, and inductions postponed for the day. "Training will be rescheduled by one day. Please remain in your hostel rooms and use this time for self-study," the trainees were instructed through an internal communication, said the publication.

In a similar incident back in 2011, a leopard was spotted in the Infosys campus, wandering around the premises. The Infosys campus, located near Hebbal Industrial Area, is adjacent to a reserve forest that is known to be home to leopards. Wildlife experts believe the animal may have strayed from the forest while searching for food.