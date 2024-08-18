Bengaluru student hitchhikes with biker while returning from party, raped; Probe on

In the early hours of Sunday, a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a motorcyclist whom she had accepted a ride from, according to a senior police official. The incident occurred as the woman, a final-year college student, was traveling home to Hebbagodi from a social gathering in Koramangala, news agency PTI reported. The police have launched a thorough investigation and are actively pursuing the primary suspect. (Representative image)(AP)

ALSO READ | OPD services in Bengaluru hospitals largely suspended amid nationwide doctors strike over Kolkata tragedy: Report

Additional Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Raman Gupta confirmed that the woman had hitched a ride from a man who is now the primary suspect in the assault. “A man from whom she had taken a ‘lift’ made a criminal assault and raped her,” Gupta told the agency. A case of rape has been filed, and cops have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, he added.

Gupta noted that, based on initial findings, there appears to be a single suspect—the man who provided the ride. The police have already conducted visits to the scene and interviewed both the victim and her family, the report stated.

ALSO READ | Kolkata rape-murder case: Timeline of events so far

"There is only one suspect. The man who gave her a lift is suspected to be the rapist and our investigations are on. We gathered all the information and have formed five teams. We are carrying out the investigation further and soon the culprit will be arrested," he added.

ALSO READ | Five arrested for allegedly gang-raping minor girl in Arunachal Pradesh: Police

Further probe is underway and more details are awaited shortly. This comes in the midst of the tragic death of a postgraduate trainee doctor at R. G. Kar Medical College Hospital in Kolkata, who was brutally raped and murdered. The incident has caused widespread shock and outrage across the nation.

(With inputs from PTI)