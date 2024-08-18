 Five arrested for allegedly gang-raping minor girl in Arunachal Pradesh: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Five arrested for allegedly gang-raping minor girl in Arunachal Pradesh: Police

By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Aug 18, 2024 03:39 PM IST

Police said the girl was allegedly gang-raped by the five accused for five days, adding that the incident took place last month in July

Silchar: The Arunachal Pradesh police have arrested five people for allegedly abducting and gang-raping a 13-year-old girl in Upper Subansiri district.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said the girl was allegedly gang-raped by the five accused for five days, adding that the incident took place last month in July.

Upper Subansiri district superintendent of police (SP) Thutan Jamba said the family members of the girl had filed a complaint with the police on July 28, following which a search and rescue operation was launched. 

Police said that the girl was rescued on July 28, and after the mandatory medical examinations, her statement was recorded.

Police said that they arrested one of the accused on July 29, who gave information about the others. The other four accused were also arrested last week and are being interrogated, said the SP.

All have been booked under sections 137(2), 70(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

News / India News / Five arrested for allegedly gang-raping minor girl in Arunachal Pradesh: Police
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 18, 2024
