Five arrested for allegedly gang-raping minor girl in Arunachal Pradesh: Police

Silchar: The Arunachal Pradesh police have arrested five people for allegedly abducting and gang-raping a 13-year-old girl in Upper Subansiri district. (Representative Photo)

Police said the girl was allegedly gang-raped by the five accused for five days, adding that the incident took place last month in July.

Upper Subansiri district superintendent of police (SP) Thutan Jamba said the family members of the girl had filed a complaint with the police on July 28, following which a search and rescue operation was launched.

Police said that the girl was rescued on July 28, and after the mandatory medical examinations, her statement was recorded.

Police said that they arrested one of the accused on July 29, who gave information about the others. The other four accused were also arrested last week and are being interrogated, said the SP.

All have been booked under sections 137(2), 70(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.