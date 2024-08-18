Kolkata rape-murder case: Timeline of events so far

The unfortunate death of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College Hospital, who was brutally raped and murdered, has sent shock waves across the country. Kolkata rape-murder: Doctors and medical students hold placards and candles during a protest (AP Photo)

Doctors, student organisations and politicians across the nation have come out on the streets demanding justice for the doctor. People from all walks of life have been voicing out their strong views requesting the concerned authorities to look into the safety of doctors in the country.

The medical fraternity and the public have been demanding answers from the government in light of this unfortunate incident. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) launched a nationwide strike which has hit medical services badly.

Here's a timeline of events so far:

August 9, 2024: 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College Hospital was raped and murdered. She was found dead with injuries on her face inside the seminar hall of the hospital.

August 10, 2024: Police arrest accused Sanjay Roy in connection with the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor. Autopsy report confirms murder following sexual assault. IMA and protesting doctors' demand immediate action.

August 11, 2024: The West Bengal government transferred the Superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata over alleged lapses leading to the rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor inside hospital premises, ANI reported.

August 12, 2024: Principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Prof (Dr ) Sandip Ghosh steps down from his post. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) announces a nationwide halt to elective services as a mark of protest.

August 13, 2024: Protests grow stronger with doctors across the country coming together demanding action. Calcutta HC observes that the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata's RG Medical Kar Medical College was “so gruesome”, orders the former principal of RG Kar Hospital to take an extended leave. Hospital services nationwide were hit due to the ongoing protest by doctors.

August 14, 2024: CBI takes the accused in custody and begins probe.

August 15, 2024: A large group of unidentified men stormed into R G Kar Medical College Hospital and vandalised the emergency department and nursing station. IMA announces that there will be a nationwide withdrawal of services on August 17 for 24 hours, in protest against the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, as well as the “hooliganism unleashed on the protesting doctors on the eve of Independence Day.”

August 17, 2024: Indian Medical Association (IMA) national president Dr RV Asokan has sought PM Modi's ‘intervention’ in the Kolkata trainee doctor rape and murder case, saying that the ‘time is ripe’ for the PM to step in. “We will be writing to the PM. The time is ripe for his intervention,” Asokan told ANI. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has alleged that the site at the RG Medical College and Hospital where the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered underwent sudden renovations. Lapses in security and potentially leading to tampering with evidence. Lapses in security were also reported by the NCW. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has requested the protesting doctors to resume their duties and said it will form a committee to recommend measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals in response to the concerns expressed by the associations.

(With Agency inputs)