Kolkata rape-murder: Mamata Banerjee govt transfers hospital superintendent over lapses

The West Bengal government on Sunday transferred the Superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata over alleged lapses leading to the rape and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor inside hospital premises early morning on Friday, news agency ANI reported. Junior doctors and medical students stage a protest outside North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H) against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, in Kolkata, Sunday.(PTI)

“Prof. Dr Sanjay Vashisth now employed as MSVP, RG Kar Medical College to act until further order as a Professor in the Department of Physiology, Calcutta National Medical College, Kolkata and Prof. Dr Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, now employed as Professor, of Physiology, at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital to act until further order as MSVP RGkar Medical College”, read an order issued by Director of Medical Education, Government of West Bengal.

Junior doctors, post-graduate trainees and other staff members continued their protest demanding more strict action on Sunday affecting services in government hospitals across West Bengal. This led the state health department to cancel offs and holidays for all senior doctors to tackle the shortage of personnel when out-patient services re-open on Monday.

Several medical associations and hospitals across the country have expressed solidarity with the protesting doctors in Kolkata.

Federation of Resident Doctors' Association of India (FORDA) called for a nationwide halt of elective services in hospitals on Monday. West Bengal Doctors Forum also wrote to state chief minister Mamata Banerjee requesting her to form an impartial enquiry committee to probe the rape and murder. Besides demanding capital punishment for the accused, the forum also demanded adequate security for workers employed at different health facilities across the state.

The Kolkata Police have so far arrested one person named Sanjay Roy, a volunteer with the police force, for committing the brutal crime. A case of rape and murder has been registered and a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the case.

A final post-mortem examination report is awaited to arrive at a conclusion in the case. Preliminary autopsy report revealed that the victim was sexually assaulted before getting strangulated and smothered to death. Severe bleeding was found from her private parts, eyes and mouth besides injuries all over the body.

(With inputs from agencies)