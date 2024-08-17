Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Centre asks protesting doctors to resume duties

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: The ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday asked protesting doctors to resume their duties in the larger public interest, given the rising cases of dengue and malaria. A resident doctor holds a placard during protest amid the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Bengaluru on Saturday.(PTI)

The ministry said it will form a committee to recommend measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals in response to the concerns expressed by the associations.

Representatives from all stakeholders including state governments will be invited to provide their suggestions to the committee, the ministry added.

The ministry also said that it has heard the demands from representatives of Federation of Resident Doctors’ Associations (FORDA), the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Resident Doctors’ Associations of Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals in Delhi and promised to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals following the incident involving a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The associations expressed their concerns about the safety and security of healthcare workers at their workplaces. However, they were assured that the government is aware of the situation and is sensitive to their concerns.

The ministry also added that 26 states have already enacted legislation to protect healthcare workers in their respective areas.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the largest organisation of medical staffs in the country, has announced a nationwide strike starting Saturday morning, August 17. This strike, expected to be the largest in over a decade, will close most hospital departments.

The protests follows August 9 incident, when a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This has sparked widespread demonstrations and strikes by the medical community across the nation.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has alleged that the site at the RG Medical College and Hospital where the 31-year-old trainee woman doctor was raped and murdered underwent sudden renovations, potentially leading to tampering with evidence.