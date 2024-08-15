Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI summons 5 doctors for interrogation; 9 held in vandalism incident

The special crime branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata summoned five doctors on Thursday for interrogation in connection with the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee last week. CBI officials arrive to meet the family members of the post graduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical Hospital, in North 24 Parganas, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.(PTI)

The crime branch team also questioned the officer-in-charge of Tala police station, which has jurisdiction over the area where the incident took place.

Abhijit Mondal, the officer-in-charge at Tala police station, was seen arriving at the CBI special crime branch office earlier today, intensifying the focus on the local police’s role in the case.

A large group of unidentified men stormed into the hospital around 12.40 am in the middle of the junior doctors’ ongoing agitation. The attackers vandalised the emergency department and nursing station and did not spare the medicines stores.

They also damaged CCTV cameras and ransacked a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating since August 9.

The police resorted to lathi-charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee condemned the vandalism at RG Kar as exceeding "all acceptable limits," urging Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal to arrest everyone responsible "within the next 24 hours, regardless of their political affiliations."

Nine persons have been detained for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Goyal said an investigation is underway and mentioned that a "malicious media campaign" might have exacerbated the situation.

"My men have also been injured in the attack... What have police not done to crack this case? But there has been a malicious media campaign that has been going on," he said.

A mobile forensic unit from the West Bengal Police arrived at the hospital’s emergency ward on Thursday to gather evidence.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that those who vandalised RG Kar Hospital were not connected to the student movement.

“They are outsiders. I have seen as many videos, I have three videos as I can see, in which some people are holding national flags, they are BJP people, and some are DYFI are holding white and red flags,” she alleged.

Banerjee also commended the police for their restraint during the chaotic event.

“Yesterday, the police were also attacked...Police were attacked... I would like to congratulate them that they did not lose patience, they did not hurt anyone,” she added.

Governor Bose visited the hospital on Thursday afternoon to assess the situation and spoke with agitating doctors.

"Yesterday's vandalism is a shame to civil society. It's a shame to all of humanity that young girls are not protected. This bloodbath cannot be allowed anymore. This must stop," Bose told reporters.

He added, "I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice. My ears and eyes are open."