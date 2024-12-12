Bengaluru techie's mother faints at Patna airport as son's death shocks family

The mother of the 34-year-old Bengaluru techie who allegedly died by suicide, fainted while crying inconsolably upon her arrival at Patna Airport on Wednesday. Bengaluru techie from Uttar Pradesh was found dead by hanging in his residence in Bengaluru’s Marathahalli, on Monday.

A video shared on social media shows the mother on the floor, surrounded by a crowd of people, including police and media representatives.

The deceased was a senior executive at a private firm in Bengaluru, reportedly left behind a 24-page death note detailing allegations of harassment by his wife and her family, according to police.

The incident unfolded in the Manjunath Layout area. The man had been living alone following his separation from his wife, had been entangled in a marital dispute. Police revealed that his wife had recently filed a domestic violence case against him in Uttar Pradesh, which may have contributed to his mental anguish.

80-minute video

Before taking the extreme step, he recorded an over 80-minute video on Rumble, explaining the circumstances behind his decision.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, Subhash can be heard saying, "I feel that I should kill myself because the money I earn is making my enemies stronger. That same money will be used to destroy me, and this cycle will keep going."

Subhash's uncle Pawan Kumar alleged his nephew was being harassed and tortured for money and that he was also humiliated by his wife and the judge.

"What has happened is very unfortunate. He was losing the case (filed by his wife). He was being tortured. They (wife and family) were constantly demanding money from him. To the best of his capacity, he was giving her money for child maintenance," his uncle claimed.

Initially, the family demanded ₹40,000 per month, doubled it later, and then wanted the deceased to provide ₹1 lakh.

The police have launched an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

