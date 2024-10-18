Bengaluru’s second international airport: Kunigal emerging as front-runner | Report

As Bengaluru’s air travel demand continues to soar, the Karnataka government is moving closer to finalizing a location for the city’s second international airport. Kunigal, a town situated along National Highway 75, has emerged as the top contender, with the area between Dabaspet and Kunigal being considered for the new airport after a comprehensive review, a report said. Bengaluru, being India's third-largest city, has its existing Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) operating at full capacity. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Home Minister G Parameshwara spoke on the matter and said, “The Tumkuru area, including Kunigal, is under consideration. The plan is to locate the new airport near Dabaspet, close to Tumkuru, though nothing is confirmed yet. Tumkuru is developing into Asia's biggest industrial hub, spreading across 20,000 acres in phases. Over 150 industries have already been established, and a Japanese township is also in the works. Most notably, HAL's helicopter factory and production have begun near Mettur. If this location is chosen, considering all these developments, it would be highly beneficial,” as quoted in the report.

READ | Namma clinics in Bengaluru set to get health ATMs for instant health checkups: Report

''After thorough evaluation, the area between Dabaspet and Kunigal along National Highway 75 has been identified as the most suitable site for the new airport. However, the final decision will depend on technical feasibility," Parameshwara added.

Bengaluru, being India's third-largest city, has its existing Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) operating at full capacity, and with major cities like Delhi and Mumbai set to open new airports in the next year, Bengaluru must follow suit, the report stated. The second airport will ease pressure on KIA, facilitating smoother connectivity.

READ | Bengaluru rural MP Dr CN Manjunath stops to treat bikers injured in accident on way to Ramanagara. Watch

However, one of the challenges in the site selection process is a rule that requires new airports to be at least 150 km away from the existing airport, a stipulation in place until 2032. This limitation restricts the pool of potential locations. Although the existing HAL Airport, which once served as Bengaluru’s primary airport, is no longer a viable option for major commercial flights, it is not considered for expansion.

Given Bengaluru’s growing need for air connectivity, the second airport is crucial to support its future growth. While Kunigal seems like a promising choice, a detailed technical assessment will ultimately determine if it is the right fit. Meanwhile, neighboring states are also looking to build airports near Bengaluru, potentially adding competition for valuable air traffic.