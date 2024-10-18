Bengaluru rural MP Dr CN Manjunath stops to treat bikers injured in accident on way to Ramanagara. Watch

Bengaluru Rural MP Dr CN Manjunath, stepped in to assist two bikers involved in an accident near Nettigere Gate in Harohalli taluk in Karnataka on Friday. The incident occurred while Dr. Manjunath was en route to an event in Ramanagara district. The incident occurred while Dr. Manjunath was en route to an event in Ramanagara.(X)

Upon witnessing the crash, he immediately stopped his vehicle to provide first aid to the injured bikers as seen in the video circulated.

A video circulated on social media shows Dr. Manjunath checking on one of the victims, who is surrounded by several others on the highway. After assessing their condition and confirming they were not in critical danger, the MP resumed his journey. HT.com could not independently verify the video.

Watch the video here:

Dr Manjunath is an eminent cardiologist and former Director of government-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, is the son-in-law of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and brother-in-law of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

In June 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Dr Manjunath defeated DK Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, in the Bangalore Rural constituency, in a big blow to the ruling party in Karnataka.

Suresh, 58-year-old three-time MP, who was the only Congress candidate to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, lost by 2,69,647votes, Whereas. Dr Manjunath polled 10,79,002 votes and Suresh 8,09,355.

The JD(S) joined the NDA last year and contested the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the BJP. The BJP fought in 25 constituencies and the JD(S) in three in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 segments.

This was Manjunath’s maiden election. He is also the brother of a JD(S) MLA from Shravanabelagola in Hassan district, C N Balakrishna.