Namma clinics in Bengaluru set to get health ATMs for instant health checkups: Report

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is set to introduce Health ATMs in Namma Clinics across Bengaluru, allowing residents to self-screen for non-communicable diseases and monitor over 60 health parameters, Deccan Herald reported. Namma Clinics provide primary healthcare services to vulnerable sections of society.(X/Tejasvi Surya)

According to the report, the move aims at benefiting middle- and low-income communities. The BBMP has invited tenders to install 18 of these compact ATM-sized machines in the first phase of the project, with plans to launch by December. All screenings will be free during this pilot phase.

All you need to know about Health ATMs

According to Deccan Herald, these kiosks, similar to bank ATMs, come equipped with touchscreens and various medical devices such as a 12-lead ECG, digital stethoscope, and blood pressure monitor. They also offer kits for testing dengue, pregnancy, typhoid, malaria, and HIV, along with automated tools for temperature measurement and height and weight readings.

Each unit costs approximately ₹10 lakh, and the company selected through the tender process will be responsible for setting up the machines within 30 days of receiving the supply order. A one-month supply of reagents is also included in the contract.

The Health ATMs will be connected to an online platform, enabling patients and doctors to access health data for follow-up consultations. BBMP staff will be trained to assist users in operating the machines, and telemedicine services will be integrated later to provide access to specialists.

“This model is similar to the one launched in Kalaburagi last year, where Health ATMs screened for up to 50 health parameters,” said BBMP's Suralkar Vikas Kishore as reported by DH.

The new initiative marks a significant step in improving access to healthcare for Bengaluru’s underserved populations.

What are Namma Clinics?

Namma Clinics provide primary healthcare services to vulnerable sections of society, especially slum dwellers, daily wage workers and other economically weaker sections of society. Each clinic will cater to a population of 10,000 to 20,000.

A total of 12 types of health services are made available at the clinics. Each clinic will consist of a medical officer, a nurse, a lab technician and a Group D employee.

The services include pregnancy, postnatal, neonatal care, childhood and adolescent care, universal immunisation services, family welfare, contraceptive, infectious disease management, common and minor ailment care, and diabetes, among other health conditions. Free referrals are also be given to other hospitals for ailments that need tertiary care, such as breast and uterine cancer and eye examination, amongst others.

(With inputs from PTI)