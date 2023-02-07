Karnataka government begins 108 Namma clinics in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government on Tuesday launched 108 ‘Namma Clinics’ in Bengaluru. CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a clinic in Mahalakshmipura layout in the city and called this step as a revolutionary move in the urban health sector.

Speaking with the reporters, Basavaraj Bommai said, "Namma clinic is a revolutionary step. Earlier, there used to be consulting doctors, this concept has by and large gone, and now if anything happens, the poor will have to go to big hospitals, and are deprived of primary healthcare, so the government has taken this initiative by include private clinics into the ambit,"

Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said the clinics are designed to provide universal and comprehensive primary healthcare in urban areas. Referral facility is also available and patients requiring major treatment would be referred to secondary and tertiary centres. This would not only reduce the cost of treatment but also decentralise healthcare service, he said. According to officials, each clinic would have one doctor, one nursing staff, one lab technician, and one worker. Totally, packages for antenatal, postnatal care, adolescent care, immunisation, family planning, fertility, communicable diseases management, general and minor injuries, preventive care for NCDs, oral care, eye care, ENT, mental health, geriatric care and laboratory service would be available.

Out of the 438 Namma clinics, 243 would be in BBMP and the rest 195 in districts, said the Karnataka health minister.