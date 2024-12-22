Menu Explore
Congress Working Committee would discuss right direction, says DK Shivakumar

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Dec 22, 2024 03:20 PM IST

DK Shivakumar further said that invitations will be extended across party lines for the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Suvarna Soudha. 

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended a key meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and senior ministers regarding the centenary celebrations of the 1924 Belagavi convention.

Deputy chief minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar. (ANI)
After a meeting, DK Shivakumar said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) would discuss the right direction for the nation.

"The Congress Working Committee will decide on the approach the party will take to guide the country in the right direction," the Deputy CM told reporters.

Congress Leader DK Shivakumar announced the CWC Meeting on December 26. The meeting, scheduled for 3 pm, will be attended by CWC members, PCC Presidents, AICC General Secretaries, office bearers, and 150 MPs.

"The CWC meeting will take place at 3 pm on December 26. All members of the CWC, Presidents of all PCCs, AICC General Secretaries and office bearers, and 150 MPs will take part in the meeting," he said.

DK Shivakumar further said that invitations will be extended across party lines for the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Suvarna Soudha on the centenary celebrations of the 1924 Belagavi convention on December 26 and 27, which will be performed by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

"The CM today held a meeting to take stock of the preparations for the centenary celebrations of the 1924 Belagavi convention on December 26 and 27. We will extend invitations cutting across party lines for the unveiling of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Suvarna Soudha. Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will unveil the statue. The public is not allowed for this event given security restrictions," he said.

He added, "There will be a mega public rally under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge on the morning of December 27. Many national leaders will speak on the occasion. Party workers from across the state will participate in the public meeting."

Earlier in the day, the Deputy Chief Minister attended the 11th-day ceremonies of the late S M Krishna Punya Thithi at Maddurm, stating, "Many people from Bengaluru, Mandya and Mysuru attended the ceremony. I would like to thank everyone who helped in conducting the final rites with full state honours."

