‘Girl friend swapping’ racket busted in Bengaluru, 2 arrested for exploiting woman with private videos

Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested two men accused of luring women into a swapping trade through blackmail, using their private photos and videos as leverage, said a report in The Times of India. The accused are identified as Harish and Hemanth, both in their 30s and residents of Bengaluru’s Attibele. (Pic for representation)

Also Read - ‘I still have life threat from DK Shivakumar and Laxmi Hebbalkar’: BJP's CT Ravi alleges

According to the report, the accused are identified as Harish and Hemanth, both in their 30s and residents of Bengaluru’s Attibele. According to the police, the duo are graduates employed in private firms.

How it unfolded?

The investigation kicked off when a 32-year-old woman from the city complained with the CCB police, alleging Harish of blackmailing using their private pictures. In her statement, she alleged that Harish befriended her several years ago, and they eventually entered into a physical relationship. During their time together, Harish secretly recorded intimate moments without her consent.

With the recorded footage, Harish began blackmailing the woman, forcing her into spending time with his friend Hemanth and engaging in a physical relationship. Harish reportedly promised Hemanth they would "swap" partners, as both were allegedly part of a group involved in the swinger lifestyle.

The woman disclosed that Harish and Hemanth sexually exploited her on multiple occasions. Later, Harish pressured her to meet another man he had befriended at a party, further escalating her ordeal.

When the victim resisted being forced into another unwanted encounter, she decided to approach the authorities. Acting on her complaint, CCB officials arrested Harish and Hemanth, who were later remanded to judicial custody.

Also Read - ‘Harassed and bullied during Secret Santa event’: Cubbon Reads team after park authority disrupts gathering in Bengaluru

The report further said that the investigations revealed multiple videos of other women stored on the suspects' mobile phones. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda confirmed the arrests and stated that further details about the case would be disclosed as the investigation progresses. The case has sparked concerns about the misuse of private data and the exploitation of women in similar scenarios.

In a similar case, Kerala Police busted a “wife-swapping” racket a few years ago that created waves across the nation.