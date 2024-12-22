‘I still have life threat from DK Shivakumar and Laxmi Hebbalkar’: BJP's CT Ravi alleges

BJP leader CT Ravi, who was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court in the defamation case, on Saturday asked for government support as he claimed that he still has a life threat and demand a judicial enquiry. BJP leader CT Ravi addresses a press conference on his arrest, in Bengaluru(PTI)

He claimed that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar have planned something against him.

Also Read - Not right to discuss CT Ravi case, says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

Addressing a press conference, Ravi said, "I still have a life threat, that's why I'm asking the government to provide me adequate support. If something happens to me, the government will have to take responsibility. DK Shivakumar and Laxmi Hebbalkar planned something which will be a threat to me."

Demanding a judicial inquiry, he said, "I demand judicial enquiry in the whole case which is filed against me and the way they (police) behaved with me. Police call records need to be investigated. I'm making one more serious allegation that my phone is being tracked...That also needs to be investigated. DK Shivakumar said it's a Laxmi Hebbalkar area and I was allowed to go, what does he think, is Belagavi a Banana Republic? Is Kanakapura a Banana Republic?... I request you to suspend officials who don't work on directions."

The case against Ravi was filed by Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar who alleged that CT Ravi used derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council.

Also Read - Nelamangala accident: Bengaluru tech CEO, family crushed to death. Who is he?

The Karnataka High Court issued an interim order for his release. Ravi was welcomed by BJP workers at the party office in Bengaluru on Saturday.

CT Ravi's son, Swarthak Surya called it a "big relief" and affirmed his faith in the judiciary.

He further said that he had unwavering faith in his father's innocence in the case and he would never use such language for anyone, especially women.

"I was shocked when I heard the allegations. I know my father, he would never use such abusive language for anyone, especially women. He treats everyone with respect, whether young or old. I never doubted my father for a moment," Surya told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar addressed the alleged derogatory remarks made by CT Ravi during the Karnataka Legislative Assembly session. Speaking to reporters at her residence in Belagavi, she expressed distress over the incident.